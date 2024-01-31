 US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan, Pilot Rescued; 3rd Mishap In A Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan, Pilot Rescued; 3rd Mishap In A Year

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan, Pilot Rescued; 3rd Mishap In A Year

The jet assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in Kunsan Air Base, about 180 kms south of Seoul, experienced an 'in-flight emergency' over the Yellow Sea and crashed at approximately 8:41 am, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs said in a release, as per Yonhap News Agency.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan; Pilot Rescued | Photo: Representative Image

Seoul, January 31: A US F-16 fighter jet on Wednesday crashed in waters off South Korea's west coast, South Korea-based Yonhap News Agency reported citing the US Air Force. According to the report, the pilot, however, managed to eject from the fighter jet before it crashed and was rescued.

The jet assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in Kunsan Air Base, about 180 kms south of Seoul, experienced an 'in-flight emergency' over the Yellow Sea and crashed at approximately 8:41 am, 8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs said in a release, as per Yonhap News Agency.

The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft

Through joint rescue efforts by South Korean and US officials, the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft and was rescued around 9:30 am (local time). According to the US military, the pilot is in stable condition and an investigation is currently underway to find out what caused the incident.

8th Fighter Wing commander Colonel Matthew C. Gaetke said, "We are very thankful to the Republic of Korea rescue forces and all of our teammates who made the swift recovery of our pilot possible. Now we will shift our focus to search and recovery of the aircraft."

The incident marked the third US F-16 crash in South Korea in a year

The incident marked the third US F-16 crash in South Korea in a year. In December, an F-16 of the US 8th Fighter Wing crashed into the Yellow Sea during routine training due to an in-flight emergency.

Read Also
Rajnath conveys to US counterpart India's concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet...
article-image

In May, an F-16 of the US 51st Fighter Wing crashed near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometres south of Seoul. There were no casualties in both cases as the pilots managed to eject from the aircraft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan, Pilot Rescued; 3rd Mishap In A...

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In Waters Off South Korea’s Gunsan, Pilot Rescued; 3rd Mishap In A...

First Bird Flu Deaths In Penguins Reported In Antarctica, Two Die Of Deadly H5N1 Strain

First Bird Flu Deaths In Penguins Reported In Antarctica, Two Die Of Deadly H5N1 Strain

Video: L.A Woman Clings Onto Speeding Car Bonnet To Rescue Her French Bulldog From Thieves

Video: L.A Woman Clings Onto Speeding Car Bonnet To Rescue Her French Bulldog From Thieves

'Muizzu Should Formally Apologise To PM Modi & Indians', Demands Maldivian Jumhooree Party Leader...

'Muizzu Should Formally Apologise To PM Modi & Indians', Demands Maldivian Jumhooree Party Leader...

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Cipher Case

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Cipher Case