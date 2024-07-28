US Elections 2024: Viral Astrologer Who Correctly Predicted Biden's Exit Says Donald Trump Would Be Next President |

An astrologer, Amy Tripp, known as the 'internet's most notorious astrologer,' has recently predicted that Donald Trump could be the next President of the United States. Tripp claims that Trump is currently experiencing the peak of his professional success.

According to a report in the New York Post, she attributed this to astrological influences, suggesting that Trump's career and goals are marked by unpredictability due to Uranus being on his mid-heaven. Despite a recent assassination attempt, she believes "crazy things" are still in store for the former President.

Amy Tripp's Correct Prediction About Biden's Exit

Amy Tripp gained viral attention for accurately predicting the exact day when Joe Biden, the current President, would end his re-election campaign. She had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11, stating that if Biden were to step down, it would occur during the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 degrees, a position associated with endings, government and old age. When asked for a precise date, she confidently replied "July 21," which turned out to be correct.

Tripp also reportedly predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris will run for the US presidency in 2024, citing Joe Biden's age as a factor. She believes Harris will secure the nomination as she is experiencing her second Saturn return, a period often associated with professional advancements and gaining authority if prior work has been consistently put in.

Further, Tripp foresees potential health issues for President Biden, with Pluto being on his sun, indicating a possible health crisis or a continued decline in health. She also predicted that August will be a tumultuous month for the US, with more political unrest likely. This is particularly notable as the Democratic National Convention is set to begin on August 19.

Harris Seen As Stronger Contender, As Per Survey

Recent surveys indicate that Kamala Harris is gaining support, potentially positioning her as a strong contender against Donald Trump in the upcoming election. According to the latest Wall Street Journal survey, Harris and Trump are in a close race, with Harris at 49% and Trump at 47%. This tie falls within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.