 US Election Results 2024: As Trump Nears Victory, Indo-Americans Dance & Celebrate; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Election Results 2024: As Trump Nears Victory, Indo-Americans Dance & Celebrate; VIDEO

US Election Results 2024: As Trump Nears Victory, Indo-Americans Dance & Celebrate; VIDEO

As Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump nears victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections, videos have surfaced of the Indian American community rooting for Trump and dancing in celebrations. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has cancelled her speech at Howard University as Trump inches victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
As Trump Nears Victory, Sikh Americans Dance & Celebrate | File & ANI

As the final results of the US Presidential Elections are about to be declared, the atmosphere is filled with enthusiasm and eagerness of who will be become the new President of the United States Of America. Meanwhile, as Republican candidate Donald Trump nears victory, the Indian American community are rooting and dancing in celebrations.

The videos have surfaced on the internet of Indian community, including all religions- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other South Asian communities have gathered outside While House in Washington DC, beating the drums in celebrations.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic party is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in US history.

Read Also
US Elections Results 2024: Kamala Harris Cancels Speech At Howard University As Donald Trump Inches...
article-image

As of 12.30 pm IST, Fox News has projected that Donald Trump has won the presidential election 2024. However, official announcement is awaited. Notably, 28 seats held by Democrats and 38 seats held by Republicans didn't go to polls this time.

FPJ Shorts
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

The total of 538 electoral votes in the US College comprises 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC. Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project...

US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project...

PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

The Undoing Of Georgia: Donald Trump Takes Back Swing State That Biden Flipped In 2020

The Undoing Of Georgia: Donald Trump Takes Back Swing State That Biden Flipped In 2020

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Slams Pak Over Misinformation Campaign, Propaganda On Kashmir In UN:...

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Slams Pak Over Misinformation Campaign, Propaganda On Kashmir In UN:...

Donald Trump Bulldozes 'The Blue Wall'; Wins Pennsylvania, On Course To Win Michigan & Wisconsin

Donald Trump Bulldozes 'The Blue Wall'; Wins Pennsylvania, On Course To Win Michigan & Wisconsin