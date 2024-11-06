US Election Results 2024: As Trump Nears Victory, Indo-Americans Dance & Celebrate; VIDEO

As Trump Nears Victory, Sikh Americans Dance & Celebrate | File & ANI

As the final results of the US Presidential Elections are about to be declared, the atmosphere is filled with enthusiasm and eagerness of who will be become the new President of the United States Of America. Meanwhile, as Republican candidate Donald Trump nears victory, the Indian American community are rooting and dancing in celebrations.

The videos have surfaced on the internet of Indian community, including all religions- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other South Asian communities have gathered outside While House in Washington DC, beating the drums in celebrations.

Jesse Singh says, "Indian community, the entire South Asian community, Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus have all gathered here outside White House in large numbers...Dhols and drums are being beaten to celebrate the victory of President Trump...His victory seems…"

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic party is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in US history.

As of 12.30 pm IST, Fox News has projected that Donald Trump has won the presidential election 2024. However, official announcement is awaited. Notably, 28 seats held by Democrats and 38 seats held by Republicans didn't go to polls this time.

#WATCH | #USElection2024 | Republican presidential candidate #DonaldTrump's motorcade at Palm Beach County Convention Center at West Palm Beach in Florida.



Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate with victories in West Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday, ensuring that Donald… pic.twitter.com/jtvK32uKWZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

The total of 538 electoral votes in the US College comprises 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC. Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.