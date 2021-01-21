US: Donald Trump struggling to find lawyers ahead of impeachment trial

The Joe Biden dispensation is in no tearing hurry to ‘fix’ Donald Trump. But if the regime so chooses, impeachment trial could last a mere three days once the Senate begins the proceedings.

Acutely aware of the legal minefield that awaits him, the former president is struggling to find lawyers to represent him. Trump spent his first afternoon out of office at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on the phone with allies. He had two queries: whether his Republican Party senators will vote to bar him from ever running for office again; he also asked which lawyers should represent him in trial.

The former president is having trouble finding a legal team to represent him. Members of his first impeachment legal team, including Jay Sekulow and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, aren't interested.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, is one of the people who spoke to the former president on Wednesday and confirmed the former president's troubles. It's also unclear what role Rudy Giuliani, the president's private attorney, would play. Giuliani told ABC News he would defend the president but other reports indicated Trump wasn't sure he wanted the former New York City mayor on his team. The White House is downplaying any questions about Trump's trial which could overshadow their first weeks in office.