US Deploys First 'On-Orbit' Space Weapons, Calls Move Critical For Military, Economic Security | X - Humzazi

The United States has for the first time acknowledged deploying "on-orbit" space control weapons, as concerns grow over potential threats from China and Russia in space.

US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Monday that Washington now has space control weapons in orbit, describing their deployment as critical to the country's military and economic security.

A US Space Force spokesperson said the weapons are "capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action."

"Space control encapsulates the mission areas required to contest and control the space domain -- employing kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect adversary capabilities," an official statement said, adding that "these capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes."

Russia and the US are not happy with Wars on Earth only.



Enters The US Space Force.



U.S. Deploys First Space Weapon, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said.



Going to Space was once a dream for mankind.

Now you fight in Space.



People do not want Peace.

They want War.… — Tony (@TonyL_01) September 15, 2026

China Urges US To Stop 'Preparing For War In Outer Space'

China responded to the disclosure by calling on Washington to halt the expansion of its military capabilities in space.

"We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing.

The development comes amid US concerns over the activities of China and Russia and their potential impact on American interests in space.

Deployment 'Critical For Military And Economic Security'

"Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats wherever they exist. This is why the United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action,” said Meink at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

Meink said deploying the weapons was critical to US military and economic security and would help ensure that Washington could operate freely in space.

A Space Force spokesperson told ABC News that the move followed years of US warnings about Russian and Chinese weapons testing dating back to 2007.

"Due to their actions, it is no longer a question that space is a warfighting domain. Open communication strengthens deterrence, prevents adversary miscalculation, and normalises space operations alongside the other services," the spokesperson further told the US-based news outlet.

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Meink also reiterated US concerns over weapons deployed in space by Beijing and Moscow.

"We need to focus on making sure we can protect ourselves operating in that environment," Meink added.

Neither the US Space Force nor Meink disclosed details or specifications of the weapons placed in orbit.

Militarisation Of Space Dates Back To Cold War

The militarisation of space has its roots in the Cold War-era space race, which intensified after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957.

The US and the Soviet Union subsequently explored ways to arm satellites and destroy those belonging to an adversary. Concerns over the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in space eventually contributed to the US, Soviet Union and United Kingdom signing the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

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As of 2025, 118 countries had ratified the treaty, including India and Japan.

The treaty provides for the peaceful use of outer space and prohibits placing weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies. It also bars countries from claiming sovereignty or ownership over outer space.

India Has Also Expanded Space Capabilities

Alongside the US, China and Russia, India has also explored ways to expand its space programme within the international framework governing activities in outer space.