 US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Makes Surprise Middle East Visit, Reportedly Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Makes Surprise Middle East Visit, Reportedly Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth made an unannounced trip to the Middle East, announcing that he was visiting troops on an unspecified “historic mission”. His post followed an Axios report that he was in Israel meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Pentagon declined to comment.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Makes Surprise Middle East Visit, Reportedly Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Makes Surprise Middle East Visit, Reportedly Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu |

Washington: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has made an unannounced trip to the Middle East.

Hegseth announced on social media late on Monday (US time) that he was in the Middle East visiting troops that were on an unspecified, “historic mission”.

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However, the post also came several hours after Axios reported that Hegseth was in Israel visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the visit and the reports, the Pentagon declined to comment. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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