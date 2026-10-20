US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Makes Surprise Middle East Visit, Reportedly Meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu |

Washington: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has made an unannounced trip to the Middle East.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hegseth announced on social media late on Monday (US time) that he was in the Middle East visiting troops that were on an unspecified, “historic mission”.

However, the post also came several hours after Axios reported that Hegseth was in Israel visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the visit and the reports, the Pentagon declined to comment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)