Putin Proposes Summit With Trump, Xi To Negotiate Ukraine Peace Deal: Report | Representational Image

The Russian President has reportedly suggested a trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. The White House has yet to confirm whether Trump will participate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a summit next month with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the four-year-old Ukraine conflict on terms favourable to Moscow, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The proposal comes amid improving relations between Trump and Putin, particularly after the US President announced an agreement to purchase Russian diesel and signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions on Moscow.

My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want! Perhaps more importantly, Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way, and will, unless stupid people get in the way. Lastly, Zelenskyy is using Diesel Refineries in Russia as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States. Farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all kinds are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is, nevertheless, sending, at a low price, millions of barrels of diesel to the World. Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead. I WANT THIS WAR END! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP( TS: Oct 18 2026, 4:36 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍​‌​​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌​‍‍‍‌​‍‍​‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 18, 2026

Putin Raised Summit Proposal During October 9 Call

According to the WSJ, which cited a former Russian intelligence officer briefed on the matter, Putin proposed the trilateral meeting during an October 9 telephone conversation with Trump. The call also resulted in the diesel agreement between the two countries.

The Kremlin has suggested holding the talks on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, China.

The proposed meeting would bring together the leaders of Russia, the US and China to discuss a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin Confirms Discussions, Says Agenda Unclear

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to the WSJ that discussions about a possible trilateral meeting were underway, although no agreement had been reached on its format or agenda.

“There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,” Peskov told the Wall Street Journal.

A senior US official also told the newspaper that Trump had not agreed to participate in the proposed summit but could be receptive to the idea.

Read Also Putin Proposes November Summit With Trump & Xi Jinping To Discuss Ukraine War

White House, Russian And Chinese Embassies Yet To Respond

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reported proposal.

The Kremlin could not be reached outside regular business hours, while the Russian and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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Zelensky Criticises US-Russia Diesel Deal, Sanctions Waiver

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticised Trump’s diesel agreement with Putin and the executive order waiving sanctions on Moscow.

Zelensky warned that the measures could embolden the Russian President and prolong the war in Ukraine.

The proposed summit remains uncertain, with Trump yet to formally agree to participate and the Kremlin acknowledging that discussions are still at a preliminary stage.