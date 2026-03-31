US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Flags Al-Qaeda Presence In Iran Could Face US Counterterrorism Strikes

Washington: The United States on Tuesday indicated that Al-Qaeda-linked figures inside Iran could be potential targets, as officials highlighted the continued threat posed by the militant group during the ongoing conflict.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters at a Pentagon news conference that the US remains focused on counterterrorism even as military operations against Iran continue.

“Al-Qaeda remains our enemy…there are a lot of people on our target list in Iran,” Hegseth said.

He added that any individuals associated with the group and operating from Iranian territory would be treated as legitimate targets.

“If they were to be harbouring Al-Qaeda, they would certainly fit that list,” he said.

The remarks came in response to questions about the location of Al-Qaeda leadership and whether such figures could be operating from within Iran.

Hegseth also underscored the wider scope of US targeting priorities.

“There are a lot of people on our target list in Iran,” he said, indicating that counterterrorism considerations remain embedded within operational planning.

The Pentagon said such assessments are part of a broader effort to track and neutralise threats that could affect US forces and regional stability.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine indicated that pressure on Iran’s military infrastructure is ongoing and could further limit the operating space for militant groups.

“We continue to deliver precision strikes… against key manufacturing nodes, component storage sites, research facilities,” he said.

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Officials also emphasised that operations follow established procedures.

“We have numerous processes and systems to carefully consider the whole range of considerations from civilian risk to legal considerations… and always strike lawful targets,” Caine said.

The statements suggest that the conflict could extend beyond conventional military objectives to include action against non-state actors operating within Iranian territory.

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