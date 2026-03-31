'USA Will Remember': US President Donald Trump Hits Out At France For Blocking Airspace For Israel-Bound Aircraft

US President Donald Trump Slams France Over Denying Use Of Airspace To Planes Enroute Israel |

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) came down heavily on France for denying the use of its airspace to American planes headed to Israel, loaded with military supplies.

In a post on Truth Social, he decried France as "unhelpful" with Iran and said that Washington would remember this.

"The Country of France wouldn't let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the "Butcher of Iran," who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT", Trump wrote Truth Social.

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Meanwhile, Jerusalem Post reported today that Israel has halted its defence sales to France, citing 'hostile attitude'.

According to the Jerusalem Post, sources said that the decision was a result of France taking a hostile attitude toward Israel in the course of the last two years.

It further reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz formally ordered the halt, but a decision of such significance could only take place if it was a priority of PM Netanyahu.

As per the Jersualem Post, one Israeli official added that French President Emmanuel Macron's decision not to allow US aircraft to pass through French airspace en route to Israel was "the straw that broke the camel's back," which led to the decision to halt defence procurement.

The latest development after reports emerged of Italy denying the United States the use of Sigonella base.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday (local time) denied the United States the use of Sigonella base. The denial came after Italy came to know of the flight plan of some US air assets, which involved landing at Sigonella before heading to West Asia, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

However, according to the Italian newspaper, no one had requested any authorisation or consulted Italian military leaders regarding the use. The newspaper reported that the plan had in fact been communicated while the planes were already in flight.

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According to La Repubblica, the checks revealed that these were not normal or logistical flights and therefore were not covered by the treaty with Italy.

Meanwhile, in early March, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an interview with RTL radio that, "We're not at war; we don't want to go to war," as quoted by Politico.

Earlier in March, Trump had reiterated his stance on cutting trade with Spain over the NATO ally's refusal to allow the use of its military bases for operations linked to the war with Iran.

"We may cut off trade with Spain," the US President said when asked about bilateral ties.

Since the conflict in West Asia, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel joint military strikes killing 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Sanchez has emphasised that his government stands firmly against war. He said, "This government is consistent in its principles and values: No to war."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)