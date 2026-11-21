US Court Sentences Nikhil Gupta To Over 19 Years In Prison For Foiled Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot In New York |

New York: A US Federal Court on Friday sentenced Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 235 months (over 19 years) in prison for his role in a foiled murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting designated terrorist and Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

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Gupta pleaded guilty to all three charges against him, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with the plot to assassinate Pannun.

The assassination plot was thwarted following an undercover operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which investigated Gupta's alleged efforts to arrange the killing.

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Earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York had said that the case demonstrated its commitment to protecting Americans from threats involving foreign nationals.

In a post on X, the FBI said, "Following an investigation by FBI New York, and US Attorney SDNY, Nikhil Gupta pled guilty to plotting to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City."

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York had also confirmed Gupta's guilty plea in a statement.

"... NIKHIL GUPTA, a/k/a "Nick," an Indian national, pled guilty to all three counts contained in the Second Superseding Indictment, charging him with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder a U.S. citizen in New York City," the statement said.

Earlier in 2024, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had clarified India's position on the alleged involvement of an Indian government employee in the conspiracy.

"The US State Department informed us that the individual in the Justice Department indictment is no longer employed by India. I confirm that he is no longer an employee of the Government of India," the MEA spokesperson had said during a press conference.

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The US Justice Department had alleged that an Indian government employee, identified as CC-1 in the indictment, recruited Gupta to arrange a contract killing of Pannun in New York City.

According to the allegations, Gupta was associated with the government employee and worked with others in the alleged conspiracy, which was ultimately foiled by US law enforcement authorities.

Pannun, who holds American and Canadian citizenship, has been designated a terrorist by India.

The sentencing marks the latest development in the case involving the foiled assassination conspiracy and the investigation conducted by US law enforcement agencies.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)