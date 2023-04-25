US: CNN & Fox News fire top anchors Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson on same day

In a dramatic turn of events, two of the most popular TV news channels in America, CNN and FOX News, said goodbye to their star hosts, Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, respectively, on the very same morning.

The news left audiences stunned and speculating about the reasons behind them leaving the channels.

Expressing his surprise at the news, Lemon announced his departure on Twitter and expressed surprise stating that he was not given any indication that he would be terminated after 17 years of service to the network.

Soon after that, CNN later confirmed the news and thanked Lemon for his contributions.

Confirming Tucker Carlson departure from Fox News, the network said in a statement, "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways...We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Carlson found out about his firing 10 minutes before it was announced.

The departure of both Lemon and Carlson on the same day has raised questions about the future of Television news channels and the role of star anchors in shaping public opinion.