US Clarifies Green Card Rules After Confusion, Says Most Applicants Can Stay During Processing

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sought to reassure immigrants after a recent immigration announcement triggered concerns that Green card applicants would be forced to leave the United States while their permanent residency requests were being processed.

The department has now clarified that there has been no broad policy overhaul and that most eligible applicants can continue to remain in the country under existing procedures.

Confusion Triggered By USCIS Remarks

The controversy emerged after comments from a spokesperson for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) suggested that individuals seeking permanent residency would generally need to return to their home countries during the application process unless they qualified under extraordinary circumstances.

The remarks sparked widespread concern among immigrant communities, employers and immigration lawyers, many of whom viewed the statement as a significant departure from long-standing practices.

Existing System Remains Largely Intact

Under current immigration rules, many eligible foreign nationals can apply for a Green card through a process known as "adjustment of status." This allows applicants already living in the United States to pursue permanent residency without leaving the country.

Such applications are commonly sponsored by employers or close family members and have formed a major pathway to permanent residency for years.

DHS has now emphasised that immigration officers will continue to evaluate cases individually, maintaining a discretion-based approach that existed before the recent controversy.

Why Immigrants Were Alarmed

The earlier comments were widely interpreted as part of President Donald Trump's broader immigration enforcement agenda.

Many feared the guidance would effectively end the adjustment-of-status route for thousands of applicants and require them to complete the Green card process from abroad, creating uncertainty for families, students and workers already residing in the United States.

Impact On Students And Temporary Visa Holders

The uncertainty particularly affected holders of F-1 student visas and tourist visas, who worried they could be required to leave the country despite having pending residency applications.

The announcement also raised questions among foreign professionals working in the US under temporary visa programmes.

Relief For H-1B Visa Holders

The clarification is especially important for H-1B visa holders, a category dominated by Indian professionals who account for nearly 70 per cent of recipients.

Immigration experts note that H-1B visas operate under the principle of "dual intent," allowing individuals to work temporarily in the United States while simultaneously pursuing permanent residency.

Because of this framework, many experts believe H-1B workers remain relatively protected even if immigration authorities adopt a stricter interpretation of Green card procedures.

Case-By-Case Decisions To Continue

DHS has reiterated that immigration officers retain the authority to determine whether a particular applicant should complete the residency process from outside the United States. However, officials stressed that this is not a new rule and remains part of existing immigration policy.

The clarification has eased concerns among immigrants and businesses that rely on foreign talent, signalling that the traditional adjustment-of-status pathway remains available for most eligible applicants.