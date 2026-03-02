 US Claims 3 F-15E Jets Downed In 'Friendly Fire' Over Kuwait During Operation Epic Fury
US Claims 3 F-15E Jets Downed In 'Friendly Fire' Over Kuwait During Operation Epic Fury

Three US F-15E fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences in a “friendly fires” incident during Operation Epic Fury, USCENTCOM confirmed. All six aircrew ejected safely and are in stable condition. The incident occurred amid intense regional combat operations as the US-Israeli campaign against Iran entered its third day.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
The United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) has confirmed that three US F-15E Strike Eagles were involved in a “friendly fires” incident over Kuwait late Sunday night during combat operations linked to Operation Epic Fury.

In a press release issued from Tampa, Florida, USCENTCOM stated that at 11:03 pm ET on March 1, the fighter jets went down after being mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defenses amid active hostilities. The incident occurred during a complex combat environment involving attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones.

All six aircrew members ejected safely and were successfully recovered. Officials confirmed they are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged the incident and launched immediate search and rescue operations. The country’s Ministry of Defense earlier reported that “several US military aircraft crashed,” assuring that all crew members were safe and receiving medical evaluation.

The downing took place as the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran entered its third day. The campaign, also known as Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, began on February 28 with large-scale strikes on Iranian military and leadership targets.

USCENTCOM said the cause of the friendly fire incident remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.

