US carries out military strike in Kabul targetting suspected ISIS-K militants: Report

The United States on Sunday carried out a military strike in Kabul targetting suspected ISIS-K militants, Reuters quoted two US officials as saying.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that the US airstrike targetted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to attack the Kabul International Airport amid the US military's evacuation there, reported the Associated Press.

Minutes before the US military strike, a rocket strike on a house near the Kabul airport was reported. In this incident, a child had died and two others were injured.

The two strikes at present appear to be separate incidents, though information on both remain scarce.

The attack comes two days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen, outside the Kabul airport. This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden had on Saturday (local time) said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in his statement. "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said.

(This is a developing story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:59 PM IST