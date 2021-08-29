Watch Videos: House near Kabul airport hit by rocket; 1 child killed, two others injured, say reports

An explosion has been reported near Kabul airport on Sunday, news agency ANI quoted Afghanistan's local media as saying.

According to BBC, a health ministry official has confirmed that a blast has occurred in the area.

The health ministry official said the blast was caused by a rocket that struck a house near to the airport. The airport was not hit directly, the official added.

Witnesses told Asvaka news agency that the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

According to local reports, one child has been killed and two others have been injured in the incident.

This comes two days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US servicemen, outside the Kabul airport. This comes as the US is on the verge of completing its exit from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden had on Saturday (local time) said that another terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours." Moreover, US Embassy in Kabul had also issued a security alert for the same.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said in his statement. "I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:54 PM IST