US Army Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz, Crew Rescued Safely - VIDEO

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A US Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the vital shipping route Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Its two crew members were safely rescued.

It is yet to be known whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced a technical failure, or encountered some other problem, according to The New York Times report.

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The Trump administration and US Central Command (CENTCOM) have yet to release any updates regarding the incident.

Apache helicopters, as well as fighter jets and drones, have been used by CENTCOM as part of US efforts to break Iran's blockade on the Hormuz.

Notably, this marks the first instance of a downed Apache since hostilities between the US and Iran began in February, with Tehran claiming to have shot down 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones in the same time frame.

The Apaches are generally used for patrol purposes, but have been pushing deeper into Iran in an attempt to project a more aggressive posture by CENTCOM, the report added. Officials said the investigation into the helicopter incident is ongoing.