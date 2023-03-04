US: Alexia Ocasio-Cortez under probe for MET Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez |

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the US House ethics committee pertaining to potential rules violations. An independent watchdog investigation said that there is substantial reason to assume that the Representative took unlawful gifts.

According to a BBC report, the investigation focuses on the costs associated with the garment she had rented to wear to the MET Gala in 2021.

Meanwhile, Alexandria, often referred to as AOC, has denied doing anything improper.

AOC dons 'Tax the Wealthy' gown to MET Gala

At the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art event in New York City in 2021, Ocasio-Cortez hit the headlines for donning a white gown which had the words 'Tax The Wealthy' written on the train of her dress in red.

Report claims AOC did not pay for services until recently

A report released by the Impartial Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) alleged that the Democratic legislator had received the outfit, accessories, shoes, transportation assistance and hair & makeup services and the use of hotel room.

The report stated that while the rent for the dress was paid at the time of the event but the payment for other goods and services was made only after the OCE contacted the legislator in connection with the review.

The report, which was made public on Thursday, March 2, stated that Ocasio-Cortez may have broken House rules, federal law and standards of conduct if she received improper gifts.

OCE panel recommended House look into allegations against AOC

In June 2022, the OCE board recommended that the House look into the accusations made against Ocasio-Cortez. Without divulging details of the investigation at the time, the committee in December said that they were looking into the matter.

AOC's attorney says delays matter does not rise to level of federal law breach

Ocasio-Cortez's attorney, David Mitrani was quoted in the BBC report as saying that the congresswoman finds delay in payment unacceptable and has taken actions to assure this incident does not repeat.

Mitrani further said that it is regretful but this matter categorically does not rise to the level of a breach of House Rules or federal law.