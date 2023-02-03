This is about targeting women of colour: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bravely defends Ilhan Omar after ouster in US House; watch video |

US: Soon after the US House of Representatives voted out Democratic Party Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) from the Democratic Party was seen defending Omar in the House while criticising the Republican party members.

"This about targeting women of color!" -- AOC's impassioned defense of Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/8vqr5tNy6z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2023

During her address, AOC criticised the Republican party members of promoting injustice and racism against the Muslim Americans after the 9/11 attacks. "One of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States. This is an extension of that legacy, consistency, there is nothing consistent with it. The Republican party's continued attack, except not the racism and incitement of violence against women of colour in this body," said AOC.

"I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and you all and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress," she added.

Ilhan Omar was voted out of the foreign affairs committee by the Republican-majority earlier

Democratic Party Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been voted out of the powerful foreign affairs committee by the Republican-majority House of Representatives, a move that was quickly condemned by the White House.

The House voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee with 218 to 211 votes on the party lines.

Omar delivers defiant, emotional speech

In her defiant speech, Omar, a former Somali refugee, said, "Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced? Frankly, it is expected because when you push power, power pushes back."

Omar, 40, is the third Muslim lawmaker in the US House of Representatives. She represents the fifth Congressional District of Minnesota. Over the past few years, she has engaged herself in anti-India tirade both inside and outside the House. She has also been a fierce critic of Israel and the Jewish lobby.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on voting out Omar

"We just do not believe when it comes to foreign affairs, especially the responsibility of that position around the world with the comments that you make. She (Illhan Omar) shouldn't serve there," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters after the vote Thursday.

"Moving forward, every single member of the Congress has a responsibility to know how they carry themselves," McCarthy said.

Read Also Who is Ilhan Omar? US lawmaker ousted from foreign affairs panel over Israel remarks

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)