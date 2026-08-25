US Air Force C-17 Military Plane Lands In Moscow From Riga; Kremlin Says 'No Information'

A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport on Tuesday, August 25, after flying directly from Riga, Latvia, in a highly unusual flight that has triggered speculation over its purpose.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft, bearing US registration 07-7181 and operating under callsign RCH4555, departing Riga at around 8:50 am Moscow time before landing at Vnukovo at approximately 10:04 am. The details were reported by Reuters based on Flightradar24 data.

C-17 Had Flown From US To Riga

According to Flightradar24 data cited by Reuters, the aircraft arrived in Riga on August 23 from Camp Springs, Maryland, near Washington, DC. The location is associated with Joint Base Andrews, a major hub for US government and senior-official air transport.

The C-17 Globemaster III is a strategic military transport aircraft capable of carrying troops, vehicles and heavy cargo over long distances. However, it remains unclear whether the aircraft was carrying passengers, cargo or both when it landed in Moscow.

Kremlin Says It Has No Information

The unusual flight has raised questions because neither Washington nor Moscow has publicly explained its purpose.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government had no information about the aircraft’s arrival. Reuters also reported that it could not independently establish what the plane was carrying.

No official statement from the US government explaining the mission, passengers or cargo had emerged at the time of reporting.

Why Has The Flight Triggered Speculation?

The direct flight is particularly notable because US-registered aircraft have rarely flown directly into Russia since the war in Ukraine began.

The last known direct flight from Europe to Russia by a US-registered aircraft took place in January, when US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. Reuters noted that the Kremlin had recently said it had no information about another planned visit by the two envoys.

This has fuelled speculation that the C-17 could be connected to diplomatic contacts, personnel movement or other official business. However, there is no confirmation that the flight is linked to Ukraine negotiations or any senior US official.

Exact Mission Remains Unknown

Other theories circulating online include a possible diplomatic or logistical mission, personnel movement or support for US diplomatic operations. These remain unverified and should not be treated as established facts.

For now, the aircraft’s presence in Moscow remains unexplained, with its cargo, passengers, purpose and onward movement undisclosed. The unusual flight has nevertheless drawn significant attention because of the rarity of US military transport aircraft operating directly between Europe and Moscow amid strained US-Russia relations.