Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai

Since the day the livery was first unveiled, in April, with a digital tribute film capturing Mumbai Indians’ vibrant culture and the roar of our Paltan, the anticipation has been building for this moment.
Now, the wait is almost over: the Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians flight is ready to take to the skies.
At the heart of the design is the Mumbai Indians’ iconic logo, radiating in a dynamic flow of motion and momentum, its flowing patterns woven seamlessly into Malaysia Airlines’ signature blue. It’s more than a livery, it’s five IPL titles’ worth of legacy meeting a global carrier’s ambition.
The livery built to carry the spirit of the #OneFamily from the stadium to the stratosphere.
The special livery airline is tentatively scheduled to land in Mumbai around the end of August - it will be a moment the Paltan have waited for.