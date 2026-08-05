 Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai
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Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' special Malaysia Airlines aircraft is set to take flight after its April unveiling. The livery blends MI's iconic logo with the airline's signature blue, celebrating the franchise's five IPL titles and #OneFamily spirit. The aircraft is tentatively scheduled to land in Mumbai by the end of August, delighting the Paltan.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai
Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai | X / @mipaltan

Since the day the livery was first unveiled, in April, with a digital tribute film capturing Mumbai Indians’ vibrant culture and the roar of our Paltan, the anticipation has been building for this moment.

Now, the wait is almost over: the Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians flight is ready to take to the skies.

At the heart of the design is the Mumbai Indians’ iconic logo, radiating in a dynamic flow of motion and momentum, its flowing patterns woven seamlessly into Malaysia Airlines’ signature blue. It’s more than a livery, it’s five IPL titles’ worth of legacy meeting a global carrier’s ambition.

The livery built to carry the spirit of the #OneFamily from the stadium to the stratosphere.

The special livery airline is tentatively scheduled to land in Mumbai around the end of August - it will be a moment the Paltan have waited for.

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