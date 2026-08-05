Blue & Gold, Airborne: The Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians Special livery Airplane Set To Arrive In Mumbai | X / @mipaltan

Since the day the livery was first unveiled, in April, with a digital tribute film capturing Mumbai Indians’ vibrant culture and the roar of our Paltan, the anticipation has been building for this moment.

Now, the wait is almost over: the Malaysia Airlines × Mumbai Indians flight is ready to take to the skies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the heart of the design is the Mumbai Indians’ iconic logo, radiating in a dynamic flow of motion and momentum, its flowing patterns woven seamlessly into Malaysia Airlines’ signature blue. It’s more than a livery, it’s five IPL titles’ worth of legacy meeting a global carrier’s ambition.

The livery built to carry the spirit of the #OneFamily from the stadium to the stratosphere.

The special livery airline is tentatively scheduled to land in Mumbai around the end of August - it will be a moment the Paltan have waited for.