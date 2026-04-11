US Agrees To Release Iran's Frozen Assets Amid Islamabad Talks: Reports

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As high-stakes US-Iran talks get underway in Islamabad, reports suggest a potential breakthrough, with Washington agreeing to release Iran’s frozen assets an early signal that both sides may be testing the waters for a broader peace deal, Reuters reported.

Asset Release Seen As 'Goodwill Gesture'

According to a Reuters report citing a senior Iranian source, the United States has agreed to release Tehran’s frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks.

Iran views the move as a test of goodwill and an indication that Washington is serious about pursuing a durable peace agreement.

Linked To Strait Of Hormuz Security

The source indicated that the proposed asset release is directly tied to ensuring safe passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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This suggests that economic concessions may be closely linked to maritime security guarantees one of the key flashpoints in the ongoing conflict.

Part Of Iran’s Pre-Talk Conditions

The issue of frozen assets was among the conditions highlighted earlier by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading Tehran’s delegation in Islamabad.

However, the United States has not issued any official confirmation or public statement on the reported development.

Talks Under Global Spotlight

The Pakistani capital remains at the centre of global attention as delegations from both sides engage in what are being described as “make-or-break” negotiations.

The talks aim to convert a fragile, six-week ceasefire into a lasting peace framework, marking the first direct engagement since the conflict escalated.

Regional Reactions Begin To Emerge

The development has drawn reactions from across the region, with Hamas welcoming the talks.

The group expressed hope that the negotiations would lead to a comprehensive end to hostilities and contribute to broader regional stability.

High Stakes, Uncertain Outcome

While the reported move on frozen assets signals a possible opening, significant differences remain between the two sides.

Whether this gesture translates into concrete progress will depend on how both Washington and Tehran navigate the complex issues on the negotiating table.