 US: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped, Killed In California; Not 'Intended Target,' Say Authorities
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped, Killed In California; Not 'Intended Target,' Say Authorities

US: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped, Killed In California; Not 'Intended Target,' Say Authorities

A 57-year-old Sikh man, Avtar Singh, was found dead near Lake Berryessa, California, days after being kidnapped on February 17. Authorities said he was not the intended target. Surveillance footage showed him entering a white SUV with three masked individuals. Singh, a devoted volunteer at a local Sikh temple, is mourned by family and community.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
US: 57-Year-Old Sikh Man Kidnapped, Killed In California; Not 'Intended Target,' Say Authorities | X @SFist

New York: A 57-year-old Sikh man in the US was found dead days after he was kidnapped, with authorities saying he was not the “intended target” of the crime.

Avtar Singh was reported missing on February 17 at approximately 8:52 pm in Tracy, California.

During the investigation, surveillance footage showed a white SUV and three unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing with Singh at approximately 2:30 pm. The victim appeared to enter the vehicle against his will, the authorities said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday said that Singh was found dead on February 20 at approximately 3:20 pm near Lake Berryessa after the Napa County Sheriff’s Office located a body matching the description of the missing person.

FPJ Shorts
Alert Mumbaikars! eSIM Hijacking Scam Is On The Rise: Here's How Cybercriminals Are Draining Bank Accounts
Alert Mumbaikars! eSIM Hijacking Scam Is On The Rise: Here's How Cybercriminals Are Draining Bank Accounts
VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid Sledging Battle
VIDEO: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Shockingly Headbutts Karnataka's Aneesh In Ranji Trophy Final Amid Sledging Battle
BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Tables Whopping ₹80,952 Cr Budget For City
BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Tables Whopping ₹80,952 Cr Budget For City
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Invites Indian Students To Apply For MSc In Health Informatics & Data Science; Check Eligibility, Fees And Scholarships
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Invites Indian Students To Apply For MSc In Health Informatics & Data Science; Check Eligibility, Fees And Scholarships
Read Also
Who Is Nikhil Gupta? Indian National Pleads Guilty In US Over Foiled Murder Plot Against Khalistani...
article-image

Authorities said detectives are working to investigate the case and identify those responsible for this terrible act.

“Based on the information known at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A report in news portal KCRA.com quoted San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow as saying that Singh was not the intended target in the kidnapping and homicide.

Withrow said the abductors were targeting another individual for a specific reason and "we're hoping that reason comes to the light”.

Read Also
Nikhil Gupta, Indian Man Accused In Foiled Murder Plot Against Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh...
article-image

He said that while investigators could not release any information related to the abductors or a possible motive, Singh was not their intended target.

Singh worked at a Sikh temple in the area as a volunteer where he also lived on the grounds with his wife and three young triplets, the KCRA report said.

"He was very sincere and hard working," community member Deep Singh was quoted as saying in the report. "For 23 years, his main role was the head cook at our gurudwara, at the temple, but he was not only a cook, he was a multi-tasking person."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on