 US: 4 Shot Dead, Dozens Injured In Alabama Mass Shooting In Five Points South; Visuals Surface
"BPD officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties. Five Points South area," the Birmingham Police posted on X. The police authorities also issued a number, asking citizens to contact them if they have any information pertaining to the case.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Visuals From The Spot | Mario Nawfal

Birmingham (Alabama): Four people were shot dead and dozens injured in yet another shocking incident of mass shooting reported from the United States late Saturday night.

Local police authorities in Birmingham, Alabama said that the shooting took place just before midnight in Five Points South.

About The Mass Shooting

"Officials arrived on the scene to find two men and one woman lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. Police say the victims died at the scene. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says a fourth victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports taking eight victims to the hospital. Police say four of them have life-threatening injuries," reported Birmingham's WBRC FOX6 News.

US: Donald Trump Safe After Shooting Near Florida Golf Course; Shooter Not Yet Identified
The television station quoted police officers as saying that dozens of victims have been admitted at various hospitals across the city.

"These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality. Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week we're seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets, and I think this speaks exactly to what our mayor just said," Fitzgerald told the TV network.

US President Joe Biden Renews Call For Assault Weapons Ban After Georgia School Shooting
It stated that police believe involvement of multiple shooters in the firing incident on a group of people either on the sidewalk or on the road of Magnolia Avenue and that detectives are still working to confirm whether the shooters fired their guns on foot or from a car.

