 US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia; Visuals Surface

US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia; Visuals Surface

The suspected gunman is in custody and was identified as 14-year-old Colt Cray, a student of Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, about an hour outside of Atlanta.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Georgia: At least four people, including two students, have been killed and nine others were injured when a fellow student opened fire in a high school in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The suspected gunman is in custody and was identified as 14-year-old Colt Cray, a student of Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, about an hour outside of Atlanta.

Two of those killed were students and two were teachers. Law enforcement agencies are still investigating the shooting and the motive behind it.

A Junior At The Apalachee High School Speaks On The Shooting

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

While speaking to CNN, a junior at Apalachee High School, Lyela Sayarath, stated that she was sitting next to suspected gunman Colt Gray moments before the deadly shooting occurred on Wednesday.

She said Colt left the classroom at the beginning of their Algebra 1 class around 9:45 am local time. Lyela thought Colt was going to the bathroom, but he didn't take a pass, so she assumed he was skipping class, she said.

Towards the end of her algebra class, Lyela said someone over the loudspeaker told her teacher to check her email.

Shortly after, Colt returned to the classroom outside of the shut door, which Lyela said locks automatically. She said a girl in the class went to open the door for him, but then jumped backwards after presumedly seeing that he had a gun.

Read Also
US: Two wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought
article-image

"I guess he saw we weren't going to let him in. And I guess the classroom next to me, their door was open so I think he just started shooting in the classroom," Lyela told CNN.

Lyela said the students in her classroom hid behind desks, as they heard the gunshots, which she described as "just one after another."

"When we heard it, most people just dropped to the floor and kind of crawled in an area like piled on top of each other," she said. "The teacher turned off the lights, but we all just kind of piled together. And like I pushed desks in front of us."

Read Also
US Shocker: Davenport Police Officer Shoots, Kills Pet Dog In Front Of Kids; Over 1,500 Sign...
article-image

Lyela said her friend was in the classroom next to her, where the shooting was taking place.

"He was pretty shaken up," she said of her friend. "He saw somebody get shot. He had blood on him. He was kinda limping. He looked horrified."

Lyela described Colt as quiet and shy, and would only respond with single-word answers when they worked as a group on projects together.

The US has suffered at least 385 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines mass shootings as those in which four or more victims are shot. That's an average of more than 1.5 mass shootings every day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Risk Of World War 3 Still Looms; Only I Can Prevent it,' Says Former US President Donald Trump

'Risk Of World War 3 Still Looms; Only I Can Prevent it,' Says Former US President Donald Trump

Modi, Wong Visit Semiconductor Facility In Singapore, Indian PM Holds Talks With Stakeholders

Modi, Wong Visit Semiconductor Facility In Singapore, Indian PM Holds Talks With Stakeholders

China's NETA Auto Revs Up For India Entry, Eyes $100 Billion EV Market

China's NETA Auto Revs Up For India Entry, Eyes $100 Billion EV Market

White House Calls For Tougher Gun Laws After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In...

White House Calls For Tougher Gun Laws After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In...

US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia;...

US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia;...