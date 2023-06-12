US: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say

The scene of the shooting | Twitter

A Maryland police chief said that at least 3 people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least 3 of the victims had died. Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront.

Read Also US: Texas man shoots girlfriend dead for getting abortion he disapproved of

Victims flown to hospitals

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma centre. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.