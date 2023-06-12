 US: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say

US: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
The scene of the shooting | Twitter

A Maryland police chief said that at least 3 people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a house in the state's capital city. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least 3 of the victims had died. Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city centre and near the waterfront.

Read Also
US: Texas man shoots girlfriend dead for getting abortion he disapproved of
article-image

Victims flown to hospitals

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma centre. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

Read Also
US: 2 Dead In Shooting After High School Graduation Ceremony In Virginia's Capital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ban Ki-Moon Birthday: Must-know Facts About The Former Secretary-General Of The United Nations

Ban Ki-Moon Birthday: Must-know Facts About The Former Secretary-General Of The United Nations

US: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say

US: 3 Dead, Several Wounded In Shooting At Maryland Home, Police Say

WATCH: Ahead Of PM Modi's US Visit, New Jersey Restaurant To Launch 'Modi Ji Thali'

WATCH: Ahead Of PM Modi's US Visit, New Jersey Restaurant To Launch 'Modi Ji Thali'

10 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus With Wedding Guests Crashes In An Australian Wine Region

10 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus With Wedding Guests Crashes In An Australian Wine Region

On Camera: Tiger Shark Beaten To Death After It Killed 23-Year-Old Russian Tourist In Egypt

On Camera: Tiger Shark Beaten To Death After It Killed 23-Year-Old Russian Tourist In Egypt