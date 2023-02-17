US: 28 women file $75,000 lawsuit against popular haircare brand Olaplex, here's why

Photo of a plaintiff who allegedly lost her hair (on left) after using Olaplex (right) | Twitter

Olaplex, a popular haircare company, was sued by nearly 30 women who claim its products caused hair loss, blisters and other conditions, reported BBC. The Olaplex offers range of products including shampoos, conditioners and treatments that claim to safely 'repair broken bonds and rejuvenate hair'.

The report cited lawsuit saying that the Olaplex range has harmful chemicals that left the 28 users' hair and scalps in a worse condition.

The lawsuit against Olaplex

According to the report, the lawsuit filed last week in a California court, claimed that the plaintiffs lost their hair and in some cases it has even left bald spots. The women also claimed that their hair was left dry, brittle, frizzy and dull.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking $75,000 in damages, have experienced extreme itchiness, rashes, and other infections; consequently they were also depressed, the plea mentioned.

Company says products are safe

However, the company took to Instagram and said that private labs that conducted tests said the products are safe.

The company in their statement said, "We want to reassure our community of Professional stylists, customers and fans that they can continue to use our products with confidence."

"To demonstrate this, we have publicly released test results from independent third-party laboratories, going above and beyond industry standards. We are prepared to vigorously defend our Company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations," they said.

The CEO Jue Wong has also released a video statement. Watch it here:

A message from OLAPLEX CEO JuE Wong: OLAPLEX products do not cause hair loss or breakage they are safe and effective We have publicly released test results from independent 3rd party labs going beyond industry standards. We have full confidence in the safety of our products . pic.twitter.com/yJwWFHOfXH — Olaplex (@olaplex) February 15, 2023

Reportedly, the brand--launched in 2014--claimed that its products using patented chemistry, are proven scientifically to restore damaged mane. It has seen massive success and endorsements by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore.

