UNSC: India Condemns Attacks On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz, Calls For De-Escalation In West Asia | X - ANI

India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the renewed escalation in West Asia as "deeply concerning" and calling for the immediate restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the Middle East on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said, "After a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning, and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions."

Harish strongly condemned attacks on several vessels, including GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz this month.

"Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously; one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

India reiterated that it strongly advocates dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace, security and stability in the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored," Harish said.

At the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish reaffirmed India's firm support for the safety of UNIFIL peacekeepers, strongly condemning attacks on UN personnel in Lebanon and calling for their protection. #India #UNIFIL #Lebanon #UnitedNations pic.twitter.com/AC44z4Luqj — Manjit Aman (@Rahul150634) July 29, 2026

The remarks came amid the US-Israel war against Iran. The UN has noted that after attacks on commercial vessels from July 6, Iran again declared the Strait of Hormuz closed on July 11. Daily vessel transits, which exceeded 100 before the conflict and had recovered to 49 by July 7, dropped to between eight and 15 by mid-July, according to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

India highlights strategic and economic stakes in West Asia

Calling West Asia a region of "immense importance" to India, Harish said the country's trade, energy security and economic interests are closely linked to the region.

India's bilateral annual trade with the region stands at around $180 billion, while cumulative Foreign Direct Investment exceeds $31 billion. The country also receives more than $52 billion in remittances from the Gulf Cooperation Council alone. Around 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region.

"Their safety and well-being are a key priority for us," Harish said.

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India reiterates support for Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon

Switching to Arabic during his address, Harish said the international community's focus on the Strait of Hormuz should not divert attention from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency," he said.

Harish said India remains committed to improving the lives of Palestinians through development assistance worth around $175 million, covering development projects, humanitarian aid and contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"India has been a top emerging donor of UNRWA, and we have given operational flexibility to the UN Agency for utilising our contributions," he said.

He also highlighted India's recent commitment, announced at the Palestine donor group meeting in Brussels, to establish a speciality hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute in Palestine. India is also constructing the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy.

Calling for a durable political solution, Harish said, "India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution."

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On Yemen, India reaffirmed its commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting external interference.

"We further condemn attacks by Houthis on maritime navigation. The protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility and is a global interest," Harish said.

On Lebanon, India reiterated its strong condemnation of attacks on UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers, stressing that their safety remains a priority.

"Further, it is important to be ready for a post-UNIFIL scenario, and in this context, the Lebanese Armed Forces must receive requisite support and assistance," Harish said.