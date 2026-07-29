Iran To Receive Up To 400 Chinese Air-Defence Missile Systems Amid Military Rebuild | X - IsraelMilitaryC

Iran is expected to receive its first shipment of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile systems within weeks under a deal worth an estimated $60-70 million, three sources familiar with the agreement told Reuters. The contract, one of Tehran's biggest known efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences, covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, Reuters reports.

The agreement was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that the sources said was acting as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier.

The sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said delivery schedules, quantities and implementation details could still change despite the agreement being signed.

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the report, saying: "The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role ⁠in promoting peace and ending the conflict."

Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Military rebuild follows months of conflict

Iran is rebuilding its defences after months of fighting in which the US and Israel targeted facilities linked to its missile, drone and air-defence programmes. Tehran responded with barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

The conflict exposed vulnerabilities in Iran's ability to defend military installations and strategic infrastructure against advanced aircraft and precision-guided weapons.

Although Washington suspended its bombardment on Saturday, President Donald Trump said strikes would resume if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which has technically remained under a ceasefire since April.

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According to the sources, the initial consignments are expected to be flown from Urumqi in western China before transiting through Pakistan to Iran, although they did not specify whether the final leg of the journey would be by air or road.

Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), denied any involvement, saying: “Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and false."

A spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Security sources point to broader defence cooperation

Military analysts said portable air-defence systems are valuable because they can be rapidly deployed, operated by small teams and frequently relocated, making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries.

A European security source said authorities in their country were aware of several contracts under discussion involving possible sales of QW-series MANPADS, including the QW-12, QW-18 and QW-19, to Iran.

A second security source in the Middle East said Iran had been seeking to acquire QW-12 and QW-18 missiles but was unaware that an agreement had already been concluded.

The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to target low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Defence analysts consider the QW-12 less capable than newer QW variants, including the QW-18 and QW-19, but said it remains effective against drones and other low-flying targets.

Two Western intelligence sources and an Iranian official said Tehran had also explored overland routes to transport Chinese military supplies and dual-use components more discreetly to reduce the risk of disruption.

The procurement underscores Iran's continued reliance on both domestic weapons production and foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions and restrictions on defence-related imports.

Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to securing a separate agreement with China to acquire anti-ship cruise missiles, although it could not determine whether that deal was finalised.