Mumbai's 'Paatal Lok' Road Network: How 70-Km Underground Tunnel Grid Will Transform City Travel |

Mumbai: Mumbai is preparing for a major overhaul of its road infrastructure with an ambitious proposal to build a 70-kilometre integrated underground tunnel network, often dubbed the city's 'Paatal Lok' road system. The plan aims to divert traffic beneath the city's congested roads, creating a high-speed underground corridor connecting key parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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Once completed, the network will comprise several strategically linked tunnel projects, allowing motorists to bypass traffic bottlenecks on the surface while majorly reducing travel time across the city.

Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel

One of the flagship projects is the 11.84-km Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel, being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,029.51 crore.

The project includes 10.25 km of twin underground tunnels and 1.59 km of approach roads, creating a direct east-west connection between Ghodbunder Road in Thane and the Western Express Highway in Borivali.

The tunnel is expected to slash travel time between the two locations from the current 60–90 minutes to just around 15 minutes, easing pressure on Ghodbunder Road and other heavily congested routes.

Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel

Another crucial component is the Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel, an underground corridor being built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. The project consists of twin tunnels stretching over 7 km, with the first tunnel measuring around 3.45 km currently under construction.

The alignment descends nearly 52 metres below ground, passing beneath the Central Railway, Western Railway, and the underground Metro Line 3, making it one of Mumbai's most technically challenging infrastructure projects.

Atal Setu To South Mumbai

Plans are also underway to connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) with Girgaon Chowpatty through an underground corridor linked via the Eastern Express Highway. The proposed connector is expected to strengthen seamless access between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai while reducing dependence on existing arterial roads.

Bandra–BKC Tunnel

The proposed Bandra–BKC Tunnel is designed to improve connectivity between South Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the domestic airport. Officials estimate the tunnel could reduce travel time from South Mumbai to the airport to around 20 minutes, offering a faster alternative to the city's traffic-clogged roads.

A High-Speed Underground Road Network

The integrated tunnel system is envisioned as Mumbai's 'shadow road network', allowing vehicles to travel beneath the city at speeds of up to 80 kmph. By shifting through traffic underground, planners aim to reduce congestion on major surface roads, including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and other key corridors, while improving connectivity between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

With multiple tunnel projects either under construction or in various stages of planning, Mumbai's proposed underground road network represents one of India's most ambitious urban mobility initiatives, promising faster, safer and more efficient travel for millions of commuters once fully operational.

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