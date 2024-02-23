United States Makes Historic Moon Landing After 50 Years Through Commercial Lander Odysseus (VIDEO)

Intuitive Machine's Odysseus Moon lander, also known as NOVA-C, was placed at the Malapert A | X/ @Intutiative Machines

Washington: The United States on February 22 returned to the moon for the first time in in 50 years. The Odysseus lunar is a commercial moon lander, a Houston based company has made this crucial achievement. Intuitive Machine's Odysseus Moon lander, also known as NOVA-C, was placed at the Malapert A crater near the lunar south pole which is fully operational.

Eight days after its launch from the Keneddy Space Centre in Florida, Odysseus made the launch on Wednesday after entering the lower lunar Orbit.

#WATCH | American company Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander, named Odysseus spacecraft makes the first commercial moon landing.



This landing comes months after India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander, which became the first spacecraft from the country to safely reach the lunar surface… pic.twitter.com/ZuIBV2GP4q — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

This hexagonal spacecraft, belonging to a new mix of NASA-backed unmanned commercial robots, landed close to the southern lunar pole at 2323 GMT. It slowed down from a speed of 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) per hour upon on landing.

X/ @Intituative Machines

Read Also NASA All Set To Launch PACE Mission To Explore Elements That Shape Earth's Atmosphere

Odysseus' Successful Touchdown

Among a global space race, the United States once again attains its leadership in space exploration with the successful touchdown of Odysseus near Malapert A, a strategically chosen landing site situated close to the moon's south pole. This reflects NASA's ambition to establish a future astronaut base in this region, driving insights into lunar environments and communication protocols.

X/ @IntutiveMachines

Overcoming Technical Challenges

Despite encountering communication issues in the moments leading up to touchdown, Intuitive Machines' flight controller confirmed the operational status of the lander, with intermittent signals received from the lunar surface. Overcoming technical challenges, Odysseus marks a significant milestone in the ongoing pursuit of space exploration. The company has informed via social media account on X.

After troubleshooting communications, flight controllers have confirmed Odysseus is upright and starting to send data.

Right now, we are working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface. — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 23, 2024

Carried By The Odysseus

Onboard Odysseus, carries instruments that is all set for its lunar exploration mission. Among these are cameras designed to analyse alterations on the lunar surface induced by spaceship engine emissions. Additionally, there's a specialised device tasked with analysing charged dust particle clouds formed during twilight, a phenomenon attributed to solar radiation.

Moreover, Odysseus hosts a experienced NASA landing system employing laser pulses. These pulses serve the critical function of measuring signal return time and frequency variations with precision. Such accurate data enables the spacecraft to assess its velocity and distance from the lunar surface, ensuring avoidance of potential catastrophic impacts.

Paving the Way for Ongoing Space Exploration

Looking ahead, the triumph of Odysseus paves the way for future lunar missions, demonstrating the nation's unwavering commitment to expanding humanity's presence in the cosmos and pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

So far, only the space agencies from the Soviet Union, United States, China, India, and Japan have achieved this milestone, forming a prestigious and limited group.