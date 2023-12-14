NASA All Set To Launch PACE Mission To Explore Elements That Shape Earth's Atmosphere

Planet Earth | Flickr

NASA is gearing up to launch its upcoming Earth-observing project, the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission. It will continue over two decades of vital satellite data on ocean biology, atmospheric science, and climate. PACE mission is slated to be launched in early 2024. The PACE mission will also examine the hue of the oceans.

According to NASA, "The Ocean Colour Instrument (OCI) is the primary science instrument planned for PACE, and it will be capable of measuring the colour of the ocean from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared."

The PACE mission will be equipped with an advanced instrument, including polarimeters, to help explore the interaction of light, aerosols, and clouds. This will also improve our understanding of the Earth's atmosphere.

Like smoke, dust and other pollutants, aerosols are tiny particles in the air. Understanding these factors might seem trivial, but they impact our climate. Aerosols both absorb and disperse sunlight. This determines how much solar energy reaches the Earth's surface.

"PACE will also be equipped with two polarimeters. Such tools are used to determine how clouds, aerosols, and the ocean affect the oscillation of sunlight within a geometric plane, known as polarization. The PACE observatory's polarimeters are the spectro-polarimeter for planetary exploration (SPEXone) and the hyper-angular research polarimeter (HARP2)," NASA explained.

Highlighting more about the SPEXone and HARP2, the American Space Agency said they would work together to deliver complementary spectral and angular sampling, polarimetric accuracy, and spatial coverage.

NASA added that it will provide opportunities for improved OCI atmospheric correction and a comprehensive range of aerosol and cloud science data products beyond what the OCI alone could accomplish. Thus, the OCI, SPEXone, and HARP2 synergistic payload will be positioned to achieve substantial advancements in aerosol-cloud-ocean studies.