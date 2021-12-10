UNICEF Day 2021: Date, history, significance and popular quotes

UNICEF( United Nations Children's Fund) was established by the United Nations after the world war- II to help those children whose lives were devastated after war. It provides humanitarian and relief aid to children globally. UNICEF is currently one of the biggest organisations in the world which works for children's welfare. It has presence in almost 192 countries and territories.

Currently UNICEF's work is not only limited to post war rehabilitation but they are operating in multiple fields like disease prevention and proper immunization, administering treatment for children and mothers with HIV disease, enhancing childhood and giving maternal nutrition, improving sanitation and hygiene, promoting education.

UNICEF Day 2021 History and Significance

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to create UNICEF on 11 December 1946 to provide assistance to children who suffered the impact of World War II globally. Initially it was started as a temporary relief fund by the United Nations and known as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. It has the entitlement to use the UN logo.

UNICEF day is observed on 11th December every year to create awareness about children's rights, highlights their suffering though hunger or malnutrition, promote their education and work on various solutions to their problems. Various campaigns, sessions and donations drives are arranged on this day.

After the COVID-19 pandemic UNICEF turned their focus to work for the children's issues after the pandemic like health,mental health, children vaccination and children's education during lockdown.

UNICEF Day 2021: Popular quotes you need to know

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." -A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” -Rabindranath Tagore

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” -Mother Teresa

"I can testify to what UNICEF means to children because I was among those who received food and medical relief right after World War II." -Audrey Hepburn

“Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all. Let us build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. ” - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"Hunger is not a problem. It is an obscenity. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." -Anne Frank

“I never look at the masses as my responsibility. I look at the individual. I can love only one person at a time. Just one, one, one.”- Mother Teresa

"The cause of making the world a better place for children unites us all." - Liam Neeson

"Working with UNICEF made me grow up and recognize how fortunate I am." - Roger Moore

"UNICEF is successfully giving children and young people all over the world opportunities and hope. Just like the ones we met on the Long Way Down - protecting them from exploitation and giving them chances in life." - Ewan McGregor

"UNICEF is helping mothers realize their dreams for the future - a future in which the basic needs for a child's survival: food, clean water, and simple health care - are guaranteed." - Jane Curtin

"I have a long-lasting gratitude and trust for what UNICEF does." - Audrey Hepburn

"Unicef wants to encourage a sense of stability for a child." - Ralph Fiennes

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021