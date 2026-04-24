UNGA President Annalena Baerbock To Visit India On April 28, Hold Talks With S Jaishankar On Global Issues |

New Delhi: President of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (PGA), Annalena Baerbock, will be visiting India on April 28, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement released on Saturday.

The statement added, "During the visit, EAM and PGA will discuss key multilateral issues of mutual interest".

Baerbock will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat as part of her programme, it added.

She will also have an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) on governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the statement said.

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Earlier, Spokesperson for the 80th President of the United Nations General Assembly, La Neice Collins, has announced that the UNGA President Annalena Baerbock will be visiting New Delhi next week. According to the spokesperson, in India, the UNGA President will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India.

Addressing a noon briefing on Thursday (local time), Collins said, "The PGA will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi. And then next week, Wednesday and Thursday, she will also be on official duty travel to Beijing."

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She added that further details would be shared soon, noting, "We will send out a media advisory with more information on that, but she is travelling at the invitation of the governments of India and China."

Highlighting the agenda in India, Collins stated, "And while in India, she will hold multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials as well as meet with the UN country team in India, led by UN resident coordinator, Stephan Prisner."

Speaking about the China visit, she said, "And then in China, she will also hold bilateral meetings with various government officials, and she will also meet with the UN country team in China, which is led by the UN resident coordinator there, Stephen Jackson."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)