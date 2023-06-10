'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski Found Dead In Jail Cell, Prison Officials Confirm

Ted Kaczynski, widely known as the Unabomber, has been discovered deceased in his prison cell, according to US media reports citing prison officials.

The 81-year-old was found early on Saturday at a medical facility within a federal prison in North Carolina.

Kaczynski had been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 1996 after evading capture for nearly two decades. He pleaded guilty to three murders and 23 other bombings carried out between 1978 and 1995.

Prison guards at the North Carolina facility reportedly found his body around 8:00 local time. Kaczynski had been transferred to the facility in December 2021 due to deteriorating health conditions, having previously been held at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado since May 1998.

Throughout the years, Kaczynski's actions captivated America, leaving several victims permanently injured, and his story became the subject of numerous TV documentaries.

Who was 'Unabomber'?

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was an American domestic terrorist and mathematician. Born on May 22, 1942, he gained notoriety for a series of mail bombings that he carried out between 1978 and 1995. His targets included universities, airlines, and individuals associated with technological advancements. Kaczynski's motive behind the bombings was his opposition to modern technology and its perceived negative effects on society and the environment. His actions resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries.

Kaczynski's bombings sparked a nationwide investigation and manhunt that lasted for nearly two decades. He managed to elude capture until 1996 when his brother recognized his writing style in the infamous manifesto titled "Industrial Society and Its Future" and informed the authorities. Kaczynski was arrested at his remote cabin in Montana in April 1996.

In 1998, he pleaded guilty to the bombings and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Kaczynski is currently known as one of the most high-profile domestic terrorists in American history, and his case has garnered significant attention and study in the fields of criminology and psychology.

How FBI caught unabomber?

The Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, was ultimately caught due to the help of his own writings. In 1995, Kaczynski sent a manifesto titled "Industrial Society and Its Future" to several major newspapers and magazines. The 35,000-word document expressed his anti-technology beliefs and outlined his motivations behind the bombings.

Kaczynski's brother, David Kaczynski, recognised the writing style and ideas expressed in the manifesto. Concerned that it might be Ted's work, David contacted the authorities and provided them with information about his brother. He believed that turning Ted in was necessary to prevent further harm.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney General's Office took the manifesto seriously and decided to publish it in the hopes that someone would recognise the writing style or ideas. In 1996, The Washington Post and The New York Times jointly published the manifesto, under the condition that the Unabomber would cease his bombings if it received wide distribution.

Ted's sister-in-law recognised he was unabomber

David's wife, Linda Patrik, also noted similarities between the manifesto and letters Ted had sent to their family. With this additional evidence, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Ted Kaczynski's cabin in Montana.

On April 3, 1996, the FBI arrested Ted Kaczynski at his remote cabin near Lincoln, Montana. They discovered a wealth of evidence linking him to the bombings, including bomb components, a live bomb ready for mailing, and his handwritten journals. Kaczynski was subsequently charged and later pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges related to the bombings.

The identification and arrest of the Unabomber marked the culmination of an extensive investigation involving forensic linguistics, behavioral analysis, and the collaboration of law enforcement agencies. It serves as a notable example of how investigative techniques, combined with public awareness and cooperation, can lead to the apprehension of a dangerous criminal..