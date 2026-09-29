UN Warns Of 'Narrowing Window' To Restore World's Forests Amid Rising Climate Threats | AI Representational Image

The world faces a “narrowing window” to restore forests that are vital for food security and resilience against the climate emergency, a United Nations report has warned, urging governments to make forest restoration a national priority.

More than 489 million hectares of forests have been cleared since 1990, while an even larger area has been degraded, according to the report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The State of the World’s Forests report acknowledged progress in forest protection and tree planting worldwide but said action had failed to keep pace with commitments.

Over the past two decades, national, regional and global initiatives have pledged to restore more than 1 billion hectares of land. However, barely a fifth of that area is currently being restored.

“Progress is uneven, and it is insufficient to meet growing global needs,” the report said.

Forests vital for climate and livelihoods

Forests cover 4.14 billion hectares, about one-third of the Earth's land surface. They store 714 gigatonnes of carbon and support up to 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity.

They also help regulate rainfall and reduce hunger, with nearly one-third of the global population depending on forests for their livelihoods.

However, threats to forests are intensifying. Around 127 million hectares of forest are affected by fires each year, while insects, diseases and extreme weather events cause further damage.

These pressures are adding to the impact of agricultural expansion, the climate crisis, pollution and the extraction of fossil fuels and other resources.

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Restoration could deliver economic benefits

The report said the growing gap between demand and sustainable supply posed a threat to ecological integrity as well as the long-term viability of forest-based economies.

“This widening gap between demand and sustainable supply highlights a structural imbalance that threatens both ecological integrity and the long-term viability of forest-based economies,” the report stated.

It said restoring forests and other degraded ecosystems could benefit people, food security and economies. Restoration of 1 billion hectares is estimated to generate $1.8 trillion in benefits each year.

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FAO calls for urgent action

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu said the report showed that forest and landscape restoration was not only an environmental priority but also a strategic investment in resilient agrifood systems and rural development.

“The window for action is narrowing, and delayed or poorly designed restoration will increase long-term costs, exacerbate inequalities and risk locking landscapes into unsustainable trajectories. Given the continued loss and degradation of forest ecosystems, as well as growing global demand for land-based products and services, there is an urgent need to scale up effective restoration,” he said.