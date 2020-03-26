UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres condemns Kabul Gurudwara terror attack

New York: United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the Kabul Gurudwara terror attack which killed 27 civilians, and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes to those injured.

"The Secretary-General condemns the attack today in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said in a statement.

"The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country," he added.