'Overwhelming injustice' across the globe, 21st century 'must be for women equality': Antonio Guterres

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced gender inequality as an "overwhelming injustice" across the globe and said that the 21st century "must be the century for womens equality".

"Everywhere, women are worse off than men, simply because they are women," Efe news quoted Guterres as saying while speaking at The New School, a university in New York, on Thursday.

"Just as slavery and colonialism were a stain on previous centuries, women's inequality should shame us all in the 21st. Because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.

"Gender equality is the prerequisite for a better world," added Guterres, who has made the issue one of his top priorities since taking office.