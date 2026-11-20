UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Calls For Imran Khan's Immediate Release Amid Concerns Over His Health And Solitary Confinement In Pakistan Jail | Video | File Pic

Geneva: UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has called for the immediate release of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as concerns over his detriorating health monunt.

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In an interview to Christiane Amanpour on CNN, Turk said, “I call for Imran Khan’s release. I call for his proper treatment, and I actually call for de-escalation. We need to diffuse the political tensions that are around this case, which means that a confidence-building measure between the opposition and the government could be his immediate release.”

Earlier, Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan appealed to the international community to intervene over his father's detention, accusing Pakistan's military leadership, headed by Army Chief Asim Munir, of resorting to killings, abductions and torture.

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In a post on X, Kasim expressed concern over his father's safety and urged the international community to act before any harm comes to the former Prime Minister.

"Munir and his regime will not listen to reason. They kill, abduct and torture at will. It is time the world acted, before they kill my father, the rightful, democratically elected leader of Pakistan," Kasim said.

Amnesty International also raised the issue and said Imran Khan had not been allowed to meet his family since December 2025, apart from two meetings with his sister in August 2026. The organisation also stated that he had not been permitted to speak to his sons over the telephone since March 2026.The rights organisation further expressed concern over the 74-year-old former Prime Minister's reported solitary confinement and increasing isolation from human contact, warning that the conditions could affect his mental and physical health.

It also highlighted reports of severe blood pressure complications and alleged that Pakistani authorities had denied him access to independent doctors despite an August Supreme Court order directing that he be taken to a private hospital.

Amnesty International also raised concerns over Bushra Bibi's medical condition, stating that she was suffering from an eye ailment that could potentially lead to vision loss and had been denied adequate medical treatment.

On November 16, Imran Khan issued an urgent open letter from Adiala Jail to the country’s top judges, pleading for immediate medical treatment and the enforcement of unimplemented court orders. He said that he faces a potentially fatal medical emergency and that his wife risks permanent blindness behind bars.

The former premier accused jail authorities of holding him in "torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day" since December 20, 2025, the day a verdict was announced in the Toshakhana (Bvlgari) case, cutting him off from family visits, phone calls with his sons, reading materials, and legal counsel.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)