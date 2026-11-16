'Risk Of Brain Haemorrhage & Cardiac Arrest' Imran Khan Raises Alarm Over Health In Pakistan Jail | X

Islamabad, Nov 16: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed to the country's top judges to ensure medical treatment for himself and his wife Bushra Bibi, warning that his deteriorating health could put his life at risk.

In an open letter addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, Khan sought implementation of earlier court orders concerning his medical treatment and prison conditions.

Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, shared the letter on social media platform X on Monday after meeting Khan at Adiala jail last week.

Open Letter of Mr Imran Khan for kind consideration of Hon Chief Justice's of Pakistan. Humanitarian Plea for Medical Treatment & Shift to Hospital - Voice From Behind the Prison Walls of Adyala. https://t.co/bIqBxqGuX9 — Barrister Salman Safdar (@BrSalmanSafdar) November 16, 2026

Khan Warns Of Deteriorating Health

Khan, 74, has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple cases. His wife was arrested in January 2025 in connection with a corruption case.

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," he said in the letter.

Khan said his health had deteriorated due to prolonged solitary confinement and lack of access to medical care. He claimed that his blood pressure had risen to dangerously high levels and doctors had warned him of the risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

Concerns Over Bushra Bibi's Health

He also expressed concern over the health of his wife, alleging that she was suffering from deteriorating eyesight and needed further eye surgery.

Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent surgery. Khan claimed that she was subsequently returned to solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.

Supreme Court Orders Allegedly Not Implemented

Khan said the Supreme Court had on August 18 directed authorities to shift him to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, constitute a medical board to examine him and allow him to interact with his family.

He alleged that the order had not been implemented and that his medical condition had worsened since then.

"I do not ask your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the honourable SC and proper treatment for our medical conditions," he said.

Allegations Of Prolonged Solitary Confinement

Khan also alleged that he had been kept in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, denied access to family members, lawyers, books and television, and allowed only limited meetings with his counsel.

He said a jail medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his wife and family, along with access to reading material and television.

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Prison Sentences And Political Allegations

The couple were sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case, involving the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted to Khan by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in 2021.

Khan has also been serving prison terms in other cases, while his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly alleged that legal proceedings against him are politically motivated.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)