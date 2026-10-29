Pakistan's Lahore Imran Khan's Sister Noreen Niazi Hospitalised From Jail Over Heart, Blood Pressure Problems | X - ImranRiaz__Fan

Lahore, Oct 29: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi was shifted to a hospital from prison due to cardiac and high blood pressure issues, a government official said on Thursday.

Imran Khan's Sisters Detained In Lahore

Khan's three sisters — Noreen, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — have been detained in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since Sept 21 under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO) to prevent them from mobilising people for a countrywide protest for the release of the former premier.

Khan, 74, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

عمران خان کی بہادر بہن نورین آپا جو گذشتہ 50 دنوں سے ناحق قید ہیں ،انکو گذشتہ رات دل میں تکلیف کی وجہ سے کوٹ لکھپت جیل سے ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا۔اس وقت تک وارڈ کو تالا لگا کر بند کر دیا گیا ہے۔ کسی فیملی ممبر سے ملاقات کی اجازت نہیں دی جارہی ، اس ریاست کو انتقام اور حسد کی آگ میں ماں کی بجائے ڈائن بنا دیا Get well soon Noreen Khan https://t.co/hXKTjXGGF4 — Imran Riaz Khan Fan (@ImranRiaz__Fan) October 29, 2026

Noreen Undergoes Treatment At Cardiology Hospital

A Kot Lakhpat Jail official told PTI that Noreen has been shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore following issues related to her high blood pressure and heart.

"Noreen is being provided treatment at the hospital, and she will be moved back to jail once she gets well," he said, adding that she may undergo an angioplasty procedure.

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PTI Raises Concerns Over Medical Access

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Punjab Central Information Secretary Faiza Murad said in a statement that Noreen's ward has been sealed and no one from the family is allowed to meet her. The authorities are not providing any information about her health, she said.

Noreen’s counsel Rana Mudassar Umer said the jail authorities have consistently been denying medicines to Imran’s sisters.

"Uzma Khan, who is a heart patient, had also been denied medicines which were delivered to her upon the Lahore High Court's order," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)