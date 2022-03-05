Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK mansion

An investigation is underway after a Ukrainian oligarch was found dead in his British mansion earlier this week, police revealed on Thursday.

Mikhail Watford, 66, was pronounced dead after authorities were called to his home in Surrey, just outside London, on Monday at about midday.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the tycoon’s death didn’t appear to be suspicious but they called it “unexplained.”

The father of three — who made his fortune in oil and gas after the demise of the Soviet Union — was found hanged in his garage, the Sun reported.

His associates and friends told the outlet that the timing of his death raised questions, especially following the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal on UK soil.

“His state of mind might have been affected by the situation in the Ukraine,” a family friend claimed. “The timing of his death and the invasion of Ukraine was surely not coincidental.”

The circumstances surrounding Mikhail Watford’s death didn’t appear to be suspicious but authorities called it “unexplained.”

ALSO READ UK police charges third Russian suspect over 2018 nerve agent on Sergei Skripal

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:54 AM IST