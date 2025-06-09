Ukrainian Drones Target Russia's Electronics Factory Chuvashia, Operations Temporarily Halted (VIDEO)

Ukrainian Drones Target Russia's Electronics Factory Chuvashia, Operations Temporarily Halted (Screengrab) | X/maria_drutska

Moscow: Ukraine on Monday attacked an electronics factory in Russia's Chuvashia region. The operations at the factory were halted after explosions were reported at the factory due to falling drones. Notably, the electronics factory is located around 600 km from Moscow. There are no casualties or injuries reported in the attack.

This morning, Ukrainian attempts to use drones in Chuvashia were detected," regional governor Oleg Nikolayev wrote on Telegram, as reported by AFP. The drone attack on the VNIIR came days after Russia's air strikes on several parts of Ukraine. These strikes were carried out in retaliation to a massive drone attack on its air bases by Kyiv.

As per Nikolayev, two drones fell on the premises of the VNIIR factory. Notably, this facility is one of the main factories which produces electronic components in Russia, especially for the army.

Drone Attack On Russia's Electronics Factory:

☄️Good drones paid a visit to the Progress plant in Cheboksary, deep in the Russian swamplands, nearly 975 km from the Ukrainian border.



The factory supplies electronics for Russian S-300/400/500 air defence systems, tanks, and even Iskander and Kalibr missiles. pic.twitter.com/cfxE7hl86E — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) June 9, 2025

After the attack, the operations in the factory have been suspended temporarily to ensure the safety of the employees, the regional Governor said. As per Russian officials, the situation is under control.

Russia reportedly downed around 50 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, Ukraine also claimed to have shot down "dozens" of Russian drones.

On Monday, Russia launched 479 drones at Ukraine in the war's biggest overnight drone bombardment, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday, reported The Associated Press. Apart from drones, Russia also fired 20 missiles of various types were fired at different parts of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly destroyed more than half of the Russian drones. A statement by the Ukraine Air Force claimed that it also destroyed 20 Russian missiles and only 10 hit their targets.