Ukraine's President Zelensky writes to PM Modi, urges for additional humanitarian aid |

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for additional humanitarian aid, foreign ministry officials informed on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova handed over a letter from President Zelensky to Minister Meenakshi Lekhi yesterday. The letter requested additional humanitarian supplies, including medicines and medical equipment, which India has assured to provide. Ukraine has also suggested that rebuilding infrastructure in the country could be an opportunity for Indian companies.

Foreign medical students can take exam in their country of domicile

The Ukrainian minister announced that foreign medical students, including those from India, could take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile. This is a significant relief for Indian students who were forced to leave Ukraine when the war with Russia broke out.

India's role in resolving Ukraine-Russia war

The Ukrainian minister urged India to play a more active role in resolving its war with Russia and suggested that Prime Minister Modi and other top officials should visit Ukraine. However, she clarified that Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, including its energy ties with Moscow.

India should recognize the dangers of not stopping those who prefer to push their agenda with "impunity"

Emine Dzhaparova stressed the importance of recognizing the dangers of not stopping those who prefer to push their agenda with "impunity". She referred to Pakistan and China as examples and warned that whenever impunity happens and is not stopped, it becomes bigger.

India and Ukraine should be closer

Emine Dzhaparova expressed the desire for India and Ukraine to have a closer relationship, despite the history between them. She suggested that the events preceding the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine last year could serve as an example of how to handle "difficult neighbours".

India as a Global Leader

The Ukrainian minister described India as a global leader and a "Vishwaguru" that can play a role in addressing global challenges. She praised PM Modi's comment that "today's era is not of war" and suggested that India's experience with China and Pakistan could learn from Ukraine's experience with Russia.