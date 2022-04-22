Ukraine war could go on till 2023 and Russia could win: UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is on a visit to India said Friday during a press conference that there may be no swift end to the conflict in Ukraine because of the stiff resistance to Russia's invasion, AFP reported.

Asked if he agreed with defence intelligence assessments that fighting could drag on until the end of next year, he told reporters: "The sad thing is that is a realistic possibility."

During a press conference, the UK prime minister was asked about comments from Western officials, who suggested Putin was "still in a position to win," despite making strategic blunders, and whether the war could run on until the end of 2023.

"Putin has a huge army. He has a very difficult political position because he's made a catastrophic blunder. The only option he now has really is to continue to try to use his appalling, grinding approach — led by artillery — trying to grind the Ukrainians down. And he's very close to securing a land bridge in Mariupol," he said.

Asked about Britain's help to war-torn Ukraine, Johnson said that the UK government will reopen the British Embassy in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv by next week.

"The extraordinary fortitude and success of [Ukraine] President Zelensky in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv means I can announce that very shortly, next week, we will reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city," Johnson told reporters addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Boris Johnson is on his two-day visit to India. The UK PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

