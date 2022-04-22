'Looking forward to meeting my friend': UK PM Boris Johnson ahead of meeting with PM Modi

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he was looking forward to meeting his “friend”.

Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, said the democracies of Britain and India were vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.

Taking to Twitter, Boris Johnson said: "Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is on a two-day visit to India will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson reached Delhi late Thursday, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport.

On Friday morning, Johnson will attend a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and later a wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to a statement by British High Commission, Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:26 AM IST