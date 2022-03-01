Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to US Prez Joe Biden amid crisis, discusses 'American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday spoke to US President Joe Biden amid Russian invasion in the country.

"American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," said Ukraine President.

The US president had today evening dismissed fears about a nuclear war following Russias decision to put its strategic forces on high alert amid Moscows invasion of Ukraine.

Asked by a reporter on whether Americans should fear a nuclear war, Biden answered with an affirmative "no".

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that his country's deterrence forces, which include atomic weapons should be put on its highest alert.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament as the Russian military operation entered its sixth day, where he said that Ukrainians are fighting for their land.

Speaking at an extraordinary session virtually of the European Parliament on Tuesday, he informed that all the major cities of Ukraine are blocked at present time.

"We're fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians," he said.

Russian military operation which started last week turned into in large conflict with casualties running into thousands.

Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:13 PM IST