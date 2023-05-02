Ukraine Minister expresses regret over morphed photo of Goddess Kali shared; here's what she said | Twitter

Days after Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet having Hindu goddess Kali's morphed image sparked controversy, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar reacted to the image.

Dzheppar took it to her Twitter and expressed regret over the morphed image and also assured that Ukraine and its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support.

"We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed," tweeted First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar

"We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed," tweets First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs… pic.twitter.com/537eKLxMCm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

After Ukraine's Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume, sparked outrage among netizens, the ministry deleted the post.

On April 30, Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted with the caption "Work of art," and shared a picture of a blast with an improvised picture by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko.

In the picture, the artist depicted the blast in a unique yet offensive blend of famous American actress Marilyn Monroe in her 'flying skirt' pose with the face and detailing resembling Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali'. However, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine later deleted the tweet after facing outrage.

Minutes after posting the picture, the tweet received a massive backlash, forcing the Ministry of Defence to delete the Twitter post.

One of the netizens tweeted, "Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU" Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, "Hurting sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians is not Okay @DefenceU. This is a blatant display of Hinduphobia by Ukraine's defence ministry. Please remove this." "Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt," tweeted another user.