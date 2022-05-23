Ukraine court sentences 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in first war crimes trial

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier has been found guilty in the first war crimes trial held in Ukraine since the war began, BBC reported.

According to the report, a Ukrainian court on Monday sentenced the Russian tank commander to life in prison for killing a civilian at the first war crimes trial since the invasion.

He was reportedly convicted of killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov, a civilian in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

Shishimarin, who has pleaded guilty to the charges, testified Thursday (May 19) upon his arrest that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him, AP reported.

Kremlin has denied any allegations of its troops targetting civilians during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The verdict takes effect in 30 days and can be appealed during that period. The soldier will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

Notably, Ukrainian prosecutors earlier this month had requested a life sentence for the first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes since the start of Moscow's invasion.

Kyiv says it has opened thousands of war crimes cases since Moscow launched its invasion.

(with BBC inputs)

