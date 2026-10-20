Ukraine Claims World’s First Drone Airlift Of Wounded Soldier From Front Line, Releases Rescue Video

A Ukrainian military drone lifts a wounded serviceman from a dangerous combat zone in an operation described by the brigade as a world first | AI Generated File Image

Ukraine, October 20, 2026: Ukraine’s military has claimed it carried out the world’s first aerial drone evacuation of a wounded soldier from the front line, using a heavy-duty hexacopter to rescue the serviceman from a dangerous combat zone where landmines and Russian drone activity had made a conventional rescue impossible.

Ukrainian Brigade Releases Footage Of Daring Rescue

Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade announced the operation on Monday and released footage showing a remotely operated drone lowering itself to the ground before the wounded soldier, dressed in combat gear, attaches himself to a winch and is lifted into the air.

🔴 HISTORIC FIRST: Ukrainian forces completed the first-ever aerial evacuation of an injured soldier from the frontline using a drone. Soldiers from the 92nd Assault Brigade and 30th Mechanized Brigade used a heavy Gurzuf Defence hexacopter to rescue the wounded infantryman from a heavily mined area. — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) October 19, 2026

The video also shows soldiers monitoring the operation from a control room as the drone carries the serviceman away from the danger zone to a designated landing point. The personnel are seen applauding after the successful evacuation.

The brigade has not disclosed when or where the rescue took place.

“The operation was successful – the wounded person was saved! He is now undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and his life is no longer in danger,” the brigade’s drone unit said on Facebook.

Landmines And Russian Drones Made Ground Rescue Impossible

According to the brigade, the wounded soldier was stranded in a combat position surrounded by landmines, while intense Russian drone activity made a ground evacuation too dangerous.

Drone manufacturer Gurzuf Defence said the serviceman had spent almost one-and-a-half years in the hazardous position and could not be rescued through conventional means.

“Any attempt to reach him would have meant a deadly risk for the rescue team,” the manufacturer said.

The rescue involved an Ayudag-6 hexacopter, a heavy aerial drone controlled remotely by an operator who maintained stability throughout the “very difficult” operation.

The drone “brought the wounded man to a safer position, where he was met by comrades who arranged for his onward evacuation to a hospital”, Gurzuf Defence said.

Brigade Calls Operation A World First

The drone unit of the 92nd Assault Brigade described the evacuation as a “world first”, marking what Ukraine says is the first reported use of an aerial drone to rescue a wounded soldier from the battlefield.

Although Ukrainian forces have previously deployed unmanned ground vehicles to evacuate injured personnel, aerial drones had not been reported carrying out similar missions.

BBC Verify confirmed the identities of the military personnel appearing in the footage and found no evidence of artificial intelligence (AI) generation or video manipulation.

Drones Transform Battlefield In Russia-Ukraine War

Both Russia and Ukraine have extensively deployed drones during the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The widespread use of unmanned aerial systems for surveillance and combat has transformed the battlefield into what military analysts describe as a “kill zone”, where neither side enjoys a clear advantage.

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The latest rescue highlights another potential role for drones in battlefield evacuations, particularly in areas where conventional rescue operations pose significant risks to military personnel.

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