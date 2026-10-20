'Time For Somebody Else To Negotiate On Behalf Of Ukraine': Trump Open To Putin-Xi Summit Without Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump on Monday, October 19, said it may be time for someone else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine, while expressing openness to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that could take place without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump criticised Zelenskyy over his handling of negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing that the conflict should have been settled much earlier. He also defended his administration's approach towards Moscow, saying his priority was to stop the fighting and prevent further deaths.

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Trump's remarks came amid strained relations between Washington and Kyiv following recent US decisions easing certain restrictions on Russia and reports of disruptions to American support for Ukraine.

Trump Open To Meeting Putin, Xi To Discuss Nuclear Weapons

Asked about a possible trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi, Trump said he was willing to participate if the Chinese president agreed.

"If President Xi wants to have it, I'd have it," Trump told reporters, adding that the discussions would focus on nuclear weapons and denuclearisation. He said trade and other issues could also feature in the talks.

Trump said the meeting would not primarily be about Ukraine, adding that he wanted to pursue discussions that could benefit global security.

The Kremlin had earlier confirmed that the possibility of a meeting involving the three leaders had been discussed. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the idea could be considered on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.

However, no formal agreement or agenda for the proposed meeting has been announced.

'Time For Somebody Else To Negotiate On Behalf Of Ukraine'

Trump also renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy, suggesting that Ukraine should consider appointing someone else to represent it in negotiations with Russia.

Responding to Zelenskyy's criticism of Washington's recent decisions concerning Moscow, Trump said the Ukrainian president should have reached an agreement earlier.

"Zelensky doesn't know what he's talking about," Trump said, arguing that Ukraine could have secured a better deal had its president followed his advice.

Trump also questioned the progress of the war, pointing to the loss of life and limited changes in territorial control. He subsequently said it might be time for someone else to negotiate on Ukraine's behalf.

The US president maintained that his objective was to end the conflict and stop further casualties, defending his decisions as part of that effort.

Ukraine Objects To Talks That Exclude Kyiv

The possibility of a US-Russia-China meeting without Ukrainian participation has drawn concern from Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said a meeting involving Washington, Moscow and Beijing without Ukraine could encourage Putin to continue the war. He argued that a format including Ukraine would be more constructive in efforts to end the conflict.

The disagreement comes amid growing tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy over the US administration's approach to Russia, including decisions concerning sanctions and Russian diesel exports.

Zelenskyy has criticised Washington's recent moves, arguing that easing pressure on Moscow risks undermining Ukraine's position. Trump, meanwhile, has defended his decisions by saying he wants to bring the war to an end.

Proposed Summit Remains Unconfirmed

The proposed trilateral meeting follows a reported October 9 phone call between Trump and Putin, during which the Russian president is said to have raised the possibility of a summit involving Xi.

According to reports, the meeting could take place alongside the APEC summit in China next month. Peskov confirmed that the possibility had been discussed but said no firm arrangements had been made.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also indicated that discussions about a possible meeting are ongoing.

While Trump has expressed a willingness to meet Putin and Xi, the proposed summit remains unconfirmed. It is also unclear whether Ukraine would feature in any discussions beyond the broader diplomatic efforts to resolve the war.